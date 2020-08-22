More scattered storms possible as we warm up to start the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – After a damp and cool end to the work week, some folks are seeing showers to start their weekend. There’s a front anchored to the south and east of us that’s providing the lift needed for rain. Look for scattered storms at times today, especially in the New River Valley and Highlands. It appears storm coverage could peak around 5 or 6 p.m.

Today's rain chances (WSLS)

Any storm that develops will be capable of producing heavy rain and localized flooding. Following Friday’s flash flood emergency in Henry County, you’ll want to be mindful on the roads of any water that collects. Turn around, don’t drown!

Today's flood risk (WSLS)

Our skies should trend drier in the days ahead. We’re forecasting 20 percent rain and storm coverage Sunday and Monday.

The story shifts from rain to heat during the new work week. Highs eventually peak in the low 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. For perspective, we’re typically in the mid 80s this time of year.

5 day temperature trend (WSLS)

Looking ahead to the final few days of August, it appears we’ll trim temperatures back to the 80s and there aren’t any signs of a reduction in humidity.