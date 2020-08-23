The western mountains will be the favored zone for storms through Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday was a mixed bag in the weather department with showers in the morning, followed by dry time in the midday and afternoon, then storms and flash flooding in the evening. Depending on which zone you live in, your Sunday could be very pleasant or somewhat active.

We start the day with areas of dense fog and temperatures in the 60s. The fog lifts pretty quickly, allowing us to get some nice sunshine in the morning after daybreak. More clouds are expected during the afternoon and evening and there could be some storms that develop.

The favored zone for storms will be the western mountains, we’re pegging those chances at 40 percent. The chance for rain comes down as you go east, it’ll be at 30 percent in the Roanoke Valley and just 20 percent in Lynchburg and Southside.

Sunday's hourly planner (WSLS)

Any storm that develops will have the potential to produce heavy rain and/or localized flooding. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has posted a marginal risk for flooding for areas along and west of the Blue Ridge. If you encounter flood waters, turn around and don’t drown!

Today and tonight's flood risk (WSLS)

We expect a similar set-up for storms on Monday, with the highest chances coming in the western mountains.

High pressure starts to settle in for the middle of the week, which will mean a reduction in storm chances and an increase in temperatures. Many of us will see the low 90s for the first time in a couple of weeks!

7 day forecast highs (WSLS)

The big national story in weather right now is centered in the tropics, where we’re tracking two systems: Laura and Marco.

Both of those storms have the potential to strengthen into hurricanes and make landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast. Marco would be first, reaching the U.S. on Monday. Laura’s arrival is expected a couple of days later. Be sure to tell your friends and/or family in those areas to make hurricane preparations now!

Tropical tracker (WSLS)

At this time, I doubt we see much, if any, impact from either system, save for some residual moisture late this week or next weekend.