Beyond The Forecast: When can we expect 90° heat to be gone for good?

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Monday! There’s no question that it’s been hot at times this summer. Tallying up the number of 90-degree days in each of our communities is a good way to quantify just how hot this summer has been.

Roanoke and Lynchburg have reached the 90° mark 40 times already this year and Danville is sitting at 36 such days. The numbers haven’t been quite as impressive in Blacksburg; the town has seen the 90s three times.

(WSLS)

August hasn’t been quite as hot as July was, but we’re about to start a new heatwave this week. Look for us to add three to four days in the 90s to our totals by the weekend, especially in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg and Southside.

The heat is expected to peak Wednesday when high temperatures will have a chance at the low to mid-90s.

(WSLS)

Now you might be wondering, when will we be done with the 90s for good? Well, the average last 90° day in Blacksburg has already passed, it was back on August 17.

Roanoke, Lynchburg and Danville all see their last 90° day in early to mid-September on average. However, there have been some years with late-season heat. 1938 is a great example as many of us saw 90° heat as late as October 19.

(WSLS)

In summary, we’ll keep the possibility of 90° heat in our minds for the next 2-3 weeks, although there’s a small chance the mercury could rise that high in October.

In addition to this week’s heatwave, we expect some scattered storms in the mountains today. We’re also keeping our eye on the tropics as the Gulf Coast braces for two systems: Laura and Marco. There’s a chance that Laura’s remnants could play a role in our weather later this week. Get the details in our daily forecast article.

You can always get specific forecast details for your zone, whether it’s the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg, the Highlands or elsewhere around southwest and central Virginia, anytime at WSLS.com/weather. Know your zone!

In case you missed it, we’re posting great weather content on WSLS.com. Here are a few links from the past week to check out:

If you prefer your weather information delivered by social media, you can follow Your Local Weather Authority on Facebook and Twitter.

-- Justin McKee