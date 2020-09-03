September scorcher with a few strong storms; lower humidity beyond

ROANOKE, Va. – While meteorological fall started earlier in the week, our weather clearly didn’t get the memo.

Your Local Forecast

The heat we felt Wednesday continues into Thursday with highs generally in the upper 80s and lower 90s once again.

Similar to Wednesday, we have the chance for a few strong-to-severe storms between about 2 and 8 p.m. These first start in West Virginia and then move east. The only thing that might prevent these storms from doing so is a west wind coming down the mountains and drying things up. Assuming that storms do move through, however, the main threat would be localized wind damage.

Storm threats from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday

The tornado threat north of U.S. 460 is low but not zero. That threat increases the farther north you go toward D.C. and Baltimore.

Tornado outlook for Thursday afternoon and evening

We’ll stay pretty hot and breezy at times Friday with fairly minimal storm chances. A front will move east and will be a pretty big game-changer for the weekend. Humidity levels drop off, making things feel very comfortable outside.

Dew point trends for the next four days

Take advantage of this weekend. A+ weather with seasonable afternoon highs and refreshing mornings will take us through at least Labor Day. (Be sure to look for the moon and Mars in the night sky!) In fact, Sunday could be our coolest morning in two and a half months.

Sunday morning could be our coolest morning in months

That’s free A/C right there!

The bulk of the fall weather stays to our west next week, according to the Climate Prediction Center’s most recent temperature outlook. Depending on where exactly the jet stream rides up from the south will determine what our rain, storm and flooding chances will be.

Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day temperature outlook

Forecast data is all over the place with this pattern, so stay with us for updates.

Tropics Update

Hurricane Nana made landfall near Belize early Thursday morning, while Omar weakened to a tropical depression Wednesday night. Neither of these storms have an affect on our weather.

Tropical tracker for the next few days including Nana and Omar

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three other systems off the west coast of Africa. If all three were to get names, they would be Paulette, Rene and Sally.