Tracking a pumpkin spice front that will drop humidity, raise fall-lovers’ spirits this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Fall may not officially start for another two and a half weeks, but we’ll get a taste of early autumn at times this coming weekend.

Fans of summer will have to hold onto the weather we get Friday. High temperatures will vary depending on elevation, as the New River Valley and Highlands reach 80-85° and the rest of us hit 85-90°.

Forecast for Friday afternoon

A front passing through the area will be enough to spark just a couple spotty downpours late in the afternoon. We’re dry and breezy most of the day.

FutureTracker for Friday afternoon

A wind out of the west will choke the moisture and prevent any significant or widespread showers and storms from developing.

Once our front clears the area, humidity levels drop off and make for a gorgeous Labor Day weekend.

Tracking humidity levels by Saturday

With the humidity low, the wind calm and the sky clear, temperatures each night can fall more than they have in the last couple of months. Expect windows open weather each night this weekend, as temperatures fall into the 50s by Sunday morning.

Low temperatures this Labor Day weekend

We’ll still be pretty warm each afternoon, as highs in the higher elevations rise into the 70s and the rest of the area gets into the 80s. We’ll call this just a taste of early fall at times this weekend.

Labor Day weekend forecast - 2020

Beyond the weekend, we’re tracking a large dip in the jet stream across the Rockies and central Plains. In fact, the Rockies will see quite a bit of snow by next Tuesday. For us, we’re on the opposite side of things. We’ll stay warm, become more humid and eventually see more rain and storms move in by Wednesday.

What we're tracking by the middle of next week

Tropics Update

The peak of hurricane season is now less than a week away, and storms continue to fire up in the tropics. Nana and Omar are dissipating, but the National Hurricane Center has four other areas to watch. Most of these are so far away that they aren’t an immediate threat to the U.S.

Tropical tracker as of 9/4/2020

We may have to watch these a little more closely by mid-September. The next four names on the list are Paulette, Rene, Sally and Teddy