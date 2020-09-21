Final day of summer to feel more like October

ROANOKE, Va. – In a year that has stood still and raced by at the same time, it’s still hard to believe that summer is coming to an end. At 9:31 Tuesday morning, we will officially transition to fall. However, it appears that fall has paid us an early visit.

Monday starts out chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Sunshine goes to work, warming us up into the 60s by the afternoon.

Hourly planner for Monday, 9/21/2020

As high pressure sets up camp directly overhead, we’ll keep the clear sky, calm wind and dry air at night. This is a recipe for temperatures to drop quickly. We’ll fall into the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning which, for most of us, is not a record. For Lynchburg, however, this could be!

Record lows for Tuesday, 9/22/2020

If this bums you out, there’s hope. As high pressure drifts east, the wind turns out of the south. This will warm things up by Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, as what’s left of Tropical Storm Beta looms west.

What We're Tracking by Thursday, 9/24/2020

The ghost of Beta may give us some showers Friday and Saturday, but the amount of rain we see is still in question. The slow movement of the storm makes it difficult for forecast data to nail down where it will go 4-5 days from now.

What We're Tracking by Friday, 9/25/2020

Beyond Beta, we’ll see a strong cold front come in from the west. As this dips south and grabs moisture from the Gulf, our chances for showers and storms will go up late Sunday into early next week.

What We're Tracking by Sunday, 9/27/2020