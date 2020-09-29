Rounds of heavy rain Tuesday followed by a stretch of fall weather

ROANOKE, Va. – Following Monday’s 80° warmth, many of us won’t see that again for quite some time. In fact, temperatures will likely drop a few degrees throughout the day Tuesday in parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands.

Temperatures will likely drop a bit throughout the day in parts of the area

This, as we track a potent cold front moving through the area. Moisture riding the front will start us off with showers and rumbles of thunder in the aforementioned areas through the first half of the day.

FutureTracker - midday Tuesday

By the afternoon, we’ll be tracking a line (or a broken line) of heavy rain slowly moving from west to east.

FutureTracker - Tuesday afternoon

This may make the evening commute a little dicey at times. As we head deeper into the night, the rain turns a little lighter and gradually moves out of the area.

FutureTracker - Tuesday night

After the rain leaves, we’ll have collected about half an inch to an inch and a half of rain across the area. Some isolated higher totals will be possible near the spine of the Blue Ridge.

Impacts from Tuesday's cold front

Localized flooding is possible in poor drainage areas, but the threat for damaging wind is going to be east of the area.

As the front passes and rain moves east, we’ll notice the wind pick up a bit Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wind speeds will generally be 10-15 mph coming out of the west, with a few gusts of 20-25 mph.

Tracking the second of two cold fronts this week

Nothing crazy, but we’ll call it breezy at times. This breeze will blow in some fall air for the rest of the week, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Parts of the NRV will only be in the upper 50s for highs and upper 30s for lows through the weekend.