Finally! Sunshine gradually returns to warm things up prior to weekend cool snap

ROANOKE, Va. – The remnants of Hurricane Delta have put us under the overcast for the last few days now, but Tuesday is our day to break free from that. A front from the west will produce a few early morning showers along the West Virginia-Virginia line. Other than that, patches of fog and drizzle will get us started.

As the front clears the area, however, drier air comes in on the back side to clear things up a bit and make things feel more comfortable.

Hour by hour humidity for Tuesday 10/13/2020

Highs will be in the 60s in the New River Valley and parts of the Highlands. The rest of the area will rise into the 70s by the afternoon. A clear sky at night will help temperatures fall into the 40s first thing Wednesday morning.

That clear sky will also allow us to see a few things in the pre-dawn sky.

Above and to the right of the crescent moon, we’ll be able to see Venus and the bright start, Regulus, in the eastern sky Wednesday morning.

Moon, Venus and Regulus visible in the pre-dawn sky through midweek

We can also see the International Space Station fly over from the southwest around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Spot the International Space Station Wednesday morning

We’ll ride this high of nice weather up until Friday. That’s when a stronger cold front comes in from the west. We’ll see some showers develop ahead of it at times Friday. It will be much cooler, though, with highs mainly in the 50s and lower 60s Friday afternoon. SWEATA WEATHA!

Cold snap coming the weekend of 10/17 and 10/18/2020

We could even see some snow toward Snowshoe later that evening. That’s a sign of cooler air coming in that will place us in the 30s each morning this weekend.

Low temperatures the weekend of 10/17 and 10/18/2020

We’ll see our fair share of sunshine this weekend, but expect crisp, cool autumn air to rule the roost.