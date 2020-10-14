65ºF

Calling all weather lovers! NWS Blacksburg hosting virtual open house Saturday

You’ll have the opportunity to see behind-the-scenes at the National Weather Service this weekend

Justin McKee, Meteorologist

NWS Blacksburg Virtual Open House
BLACKSBURG, Va. – It’s a strange year and we’re all having to roll with the punches as they come our way. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Blacksburg typically has visitors every other year for an open house, where they show exactly what happens behind-the-scenes every day to forecast the weather.

With the coronavirus pandemic ongoing and the inability to have in-person visitors, NWS Blacksburg is trying something different: a virtual open house!

It’s happening this Saturday on Facebook Live from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

👇👇👇Just 3 days away from our first ever "Virtual Open House." We can't wait to give you a behind the scenes look at what...

Posted by US National Weather Service Blacksburg VA on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

You can watch the live video on the NWS Blacksburg Facebook page as the open house is ongoing, or tune in afterwards to the recording.

