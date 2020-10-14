Make like onions, and peel away at the layers Wednesday, Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – With high pressure overhead, the sky is clear and our morning is crisp. It’s autumn in southwest and central Virginia! In typical autumn fashion, we start out that way but warm up nicely into the afternoon.

Under a blue sky, high temperatures rise into the low to mid 70s area-wide with a comforting breeze from time to time. As that breeze dies down, we dip into the 40s again by Thursday morning only to rise into the 70s once more.

Come Friday, we won’t be quite as cool first thing in the morning. In fact, that may actually be the warmest part of the day in the New River Valley, Highlands and perhaps the Roanoke Valley too. A cold front will be moving through the area. With it comes the chance for rain. That chance is highest along and east of the Parkway through the early part of the afternoon. One last gasp of light showers pushes through during the evening and early overnight hours.

FutureTracker - Friday afternoon

Behind this front, temperatures tumble into the upper 30s and lower 40s first thing Saturday morning.

FutureTracker late Friday night

Patchy frost will only be possible if the sky can clear and the wind can calm quick enough by Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon’s high temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s despite sunshine. With a clear sky and calm wind, most of us fall into the mid to upper 30s by Sunday morning. At this point, frost will be possible.

Low temperatures the weekend of 10/17 and 10/18/2020

If you haven’t filled your car’s tires in a while, you might want to take care of that before Sunday morning...just in case. Otherwise, enjoy the weekend! While we’ll dodge some showers Friday, the rest of the weekend looks sunny, dry and fairly cool during the afternoons.

Weekend plans for Friday, 10/16/2020 through Sunday, 10/18/2020

This should make for perfect leaf peepin', pumpkin pickin', football throwin', marshmallow roastin' weather!