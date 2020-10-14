WINTER IS COMING! When we should expect the first freeze of the season

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ve likely noticed the colder mornings getting more numerous as fall rolls on. Some areas have even had to contend with frost at times!

Blacksburg has had the coldest morning of our four climate sites so far, 33 degrees on Oct. 3. The coldest Roanoke’s thermometer has dropped? 40 degrees, which happened on the mornings of Sept. 20, Sept. 22 and Oct. 3.

Coldest mornings so far in Roanoke (WSLS)

The 30s may be coming this weekend as our next batch of autumnal air moves in. At this time, we don’t expect Roanoke to drop to the freezing point, but some communities could get close.

For perspective, the earliest freeze on record in the Star City happened on Sept. 29, 1942. Some of you may remember our latest freeze on record, that one happened 18 years ago.

First freeze stats for Roanoke (WSLS)

The average first freeze for Roanoke is next Thursday, Oct. 22. The Highlands, New River Valley and Botetourt County typically see their first freeze around now or even slightly earlier. So you could argue some places are late to the party with the freezing temperatures this year.

We will certainly let you know when a freeze is in our forecast. Here are some early cold weather tips, so you can be prepared when the chill is on the way.