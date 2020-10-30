Cold front to send chills down your spine this Halloween

ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front passing through the area has sparked more rain, prompting a Flash Flood Warning in Lynchburg and Campbell County until 8:15 Friday morning.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the shaded county/counties. Seek higher ground and NEVER drive through a flooded road. More details: https://t.co/9DyufGCxkG #swvawx #vawx #flood pic.twitter.com/6rLGlPLKtI — Your Local Weather Authority (@WSLSWeather) October 30, 2020

As any leftover rain continues to clear the area, the wind will become the main factor throughout the day Friday. Sustained wind speeds will be anywhere between 10 and 20 mph with occasionally higher gusts.

Wind speed and direction for Friday, 10/30/2020

Cooler air will ride along the wind with temperatures in most of the area staying steadily in the 50s throughout the day. This will make things pretty chilly for our Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat event at Layman Family Farms Friday afternoon.

Drive thru trick or treat forecast for Friday, 10/30/2020

As the wind calms, temperatures Saturday morning start in the 30s. We will see patches of frost in parts of the New River Valley and Highlands, with a little frost on car and house roofs elsewhere. We’ll keep a mix of clouds and sunshine around through the afternoon, with high temperatures of only 50-55°.

Weather pattern for Halloween 2020

Come Sunday, another cold front will move through the area, producing a few showers mainly east of the Parkway early in the afternoon. After that, we turn windy and even colder.

Cold front #2 arrives Sunday-Monday

It’s likely that we’ll see snow develop on our favored west-facing slopes. Temperatures struggle to get out of the 40s Monday with freezing temperatures possible by Tuesday morning (if the wind calms down).