Trick-or-treaters will want to dress warmly this Halloween

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Halloween! Following Friday’s cold front, we’re much cooler to start the day. Some of you will wake up to frost on the ground, in fact, a frost advisory continues for Roanoke and other communities until 10 a.m.

Temperatures will recover to the low 50s for most of us under mostly sunny skies. That’s about 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

Today's forecast (WSLS)

If you have plans to take your kids trick-or-treating this evening, make sure they wear something warm on top of their costume! We expect temperatures to fall into the 40s through the evening.

If you look up this evening and tonight, you’ll notice a full moon! It’s the first full moon on Halloween visible across the United States since 1944.

Halloween full moon (WSLS)

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before bedtime tonight! Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m.

The trade-off for the extra hour of sleep is earlier sunsets. Sunday’s sunset will be at 5:21 p.m.!

Daylight Saving Time ends (WSLS)

A Sunday cold front will send extra clouds our way and also cause showers to develop. We’ve pegged the rain chances at 40 percent for the second half of the weekend. Look for temperatures to run about 10 degrees above our Halloween highs.

Behind the front, cold air rushes in and there could be just enough lift for our west-facing slopes to pick up 1-2″ of snow.

Sunday night mountain snow forecast (WSLS)

Monday looks chilly with highs near 50, but we should warm back up gradually through the work week.