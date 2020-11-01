WEATHER WHIPLASH! Turning cold and windy behind today’s cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – Good Sunday morning! We’re tracking a strong cold front to the west that will have a big impact on our weather for the next 24-36 hours.

Ahead of the front, we’re seeing scattered showers move in from the south. Look for the rain mainly in the morning and midday today, with lower chances to the west by afternoon.

Today's rain chances (WSLS)

A southwest wind will allow temperatures to rise to the upper 50s and low 60s by 1 or 2 p.m. That’s when the front is expected to pass through the area, causing the wind to shift and strengthen and temperatures to fall.

The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg has issued a wind advisory to begin at 3 p.m. for areas along and west of the Blue Ridge. It will last until 1 p.m. Monday.

Wind alerts through 1 p.m. Monday (WSLS)

It wouldn’t be surprising for some tree limbs to come down and isolated power outages to materialize as the wind will gust to 35 to 45 mph tonight.

Actual temperatures fall to the upper 20s and low 30s overnight. The areas that have not seen a hard freeze yet this season are under a freeze warning tonight. This covers areas along and east of the Blue Ridge.

Tonight's cold weather alerts (WSLS)

When you couple the strong winds with the cold temperatures, the “feels like” temperatures (or wind chills) will fall into the teens and 20s by Monday morning! Be sure you’re bundled up as you get the new work week started.

Monday is expected to be the coldest day of the season so far. We’re only expecting highs in the 40s to near 50.

There is some good news in our medium-range forecast for warmer weather fans! As a large area of high pressure shifts eastward, we’ll see temperatures gradually warm up. Look for highs near 60 on Election Day and near 70 by Friday.