Getting closer to our next round of wet weather

ROANOKE, Va. – Good Sunday morning! Some of us are contending with reduced visibility due to fog this morning. We expect all fog to burn off by 9 or 10 a.m.

If you have not seen fog develop in your area, you will have the opportunity to see the International Space Station fly over at 6:15 a.m. It will appear out of the northwest and disappear to the southeast. We expect it to be visible for about 5 minutes.

If you miss this morning’s passage, there will be another passage Monday morning at 5:29 a.m.

Space station flyovers Sunday & Monday (WSLS)

After the fog burns off, we expect mostly to partly sunny skies throughout the day. It will be another unseasonably warm day with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above-average for this time of year.

Sunday planner (WSLS)

We continue to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Eta as it makes landfall in southern Cuba this morning. Tropical storm impacts are expected in Cuba, Florida and the Bahamas through Monday.

Tropical Storm Eta forecast track (as of 4 a.m. Sunday) (WSLS)

The storm is expected to make a hard left turn, then a hard right and stall out in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico through Friday. As it does so, it will send tropical moisture into the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

The moisture will work in tandem with a cold front Wednesday and Thursday to produce a whole lot of rain in our area. Our early projection calls for 2 to 3 inches of rain across the viewing area, which would cause localized flooding to develop. It’s too early to say whether we’ll have to contend with severe storms as well.

Wednesday & Thursday storm impacts (WSLS)

It looks like we’ll trend drier with clouds lingering Friday and Saturday. Temperatures are expected to fall back to seasonal averages behind the cold front.