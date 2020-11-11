Next 24 hours could bring a month’s worth of rain to parts of the area

ROANOKE, Va. – While it’s been dry much of the past week, 2020 has been one of the wettest years on record (so far) for most of the area. Wednesday and Thursday will run up the score, thanks to tropical moisture and a slow-moving cold front.

Rain starts widespread and heavy at times Wednesday morning, with a little bit of a break in the action for some of us (especially the New River Valley) by the afternoon.

FutureTracker - midday Wednesday

As our front inches closer, the rain will turn more widespread overnight and very heavy too. Our threat for localized flooding is probably highest through Thursday morning.

FutureTracker - early Thursday morning

Once the front clears the area, the chance for heavy rain goes down. This will happen first in the New River Valley and Highlands and last in Southside.

FutureTracker - midday Thursday

Through it all, we’re looking at a widespread 1-3″ of rain. There will be some locally higher totals, though, especially near the spine of the Blue Ridge Parkway. 3-5″ of rain will be possible in these isolated higher pockets, which is about a month’s worth of rain.

Rainfall forecast for Wednesday and Thursday (11/11 to 11/12/2020)

Flooding of streams, creeks and possibly some area rivers will be a concern. Make sure to download our app for the latest alerts.

Fortunately, things start to look up for us after Thursday. Humidity levels come crashing down, making for a comfortable Friday and a cooler Saturday.

Dew points from 11/11 to 11/14/2020

So, we’re actually backing off on rain chances for the weekend. We may still see a few showers Saturday night into Sunday, but most of the weekend looks dry for us!

Weekend planner for 11/13 to 11/15/2020

We’ll be a bit warmer Sunday and Monday morning, but a second cold front will mean stronger wind and colder air Monday afternoon into Tuesday.