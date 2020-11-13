Rain, rain goes away...for most of the weekend at least

ROANOKE, Va. – Following yet another deluge, area rivers are either recovering or responding. Rather than post an outdated graphic to this article, here is a link to the latest river and creek levels.

While we start with clouds, a wind out of the west will make for drier air and more sunshine heading into the afternoon. Expect temperatures to peak between 60 and 65° in the New River Valley and between 65 and 70° elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 11/13/2020

We’ll be a touch cooler Saturday, especially as morning lows start between 35 and 40°. By Sunday, a cold front produces a few quick showers during the afternoon. Beyond that, we turn colder next week. We’re talking highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s Monday through Wednesday.

What We're Tracking - Monday, 11/16/2020

In fact, if the wind calms enough we’ll see some frost and freezing temperatures. In Roanoke and Lynchburg, we’ve yet to hit 32° this fall. This challenges the record for latest fall freeze in each city.

First fall freeze records for each region

We gradually thaw out later next week, with long-term trends toward Thanksgiving showing warmer than average and drier than average weather.

Climate Prediction Center outlooks for the days leading up to Thanksgiving 2020

We’ll keep you posted on specifics as we get closer to Turkey Day!