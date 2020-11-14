Riding the temperature roller coaster the next few days

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ve made it to the weekend! The quieter trend with our weather that began yesterday continues to start the weekend, albeit with some cooler temperatures.

Even though it won’t be as warm as it was during the work week, we still expect seasonable temperatures for your Saturday.

Look for abundant sunshine through the morning and midday, then late day clouds moving in ahead of a cold front to the west.

Saturday planner (WSLS)

Tonight won’t be as cold as last night and we expect temperatures to warm up on Sunday. Some of you will have a shot at the low 70s!

The aforementioned cold front will pass through during the afternoon, driving some showers into the region. The rain will be much lighter than what we dealt with Wednesday and Thursday and we won’t see any additional flooding concerns.

What we're tracking Sunday 8 a.m. (WSLS)

Behind the front, we expect the wind to pick up some Sunday night into Monday. We’ll also see a 25 to 30 degree drop in temperatures by Monday morning.

This will be the start of a cooling trend through midweek, as we eventually drop to December-like levels on the thermometer by Wednesday.

What we're tracking Monday 8 a.m. (WSLS)

Temperatures are expected to rebound back to above-average levels by Friday. The work week looks quiet overall from a rain chance perspective.

Turning now to the tropics, where we just had to deal with tropical moisture associated with Eta. It appears both active systems, Theta and Iota, will stay away from the United States.

We’ll let you know if that changes or if there are any other systems to track as the end of hurricane season draws closer.