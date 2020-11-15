Strong wind and rain along today’s front, then colder air rushes in

ROANOKE, Va. – We got the weekend started on a pleasant note with regards to our weather, as many of you enjoyed sunshine and highs in the 60s. Unfortunately, the weather for the second half of the weekend is looking a bit more active and you can thank a cold frontal passage for that.

The first impact we’re likely to see from the front is some stronger winds. A wind advisory begins at 6 a.m. for areas along and west of the Blue Ridge. The advisory continues until the evening for most of us, although Grayson, Carroll and Floyd Counties could see the stronger wind gusts through noon on Monday.

If you live in an area under the advisory today, up to 50 mph wind gusts will be possible. Due to saturated ground from our recent heavy rain event, it wouldn’t be surprising if a few trees came down and isolated power outages develop.

Sunday's wind advisory (WSLS)

As the front approaches, some scattered showers could develop from the south, but the main line will come in during the afternoon. Any rain we get today is likely to be light and we’ll only see accumulations of a quarter of an inch or so.

Future Tracker Sunday 4 p.m. (WSLS)

We’re quick to dry and clear out this evening and tonight, setting the stage for a pretty epic cool down. Temperatures drop by 25 to 30 degrees by Monday morning.

We recover to highs in the 50s on Monday under full sunshine. The quieter weather will be ushered in by high pressure to the southwest.

Future Tracker Monday 3 p.m. (WSLS)

The cooling trend continues into midweek, reinforced by a second cold front Tuesday. This will be some of the coolest air we’ve dealt with this season.

In fact, our temperatures Wednesday would be more suited for early December instead of mid-November! We’re looking at highs in the 40s and lows below freezing.

Temperature perspective for midweek (WSLS)

If you don’t like the chilly air, we have good news for you. Temperatures quickly warm back up by Friday and the weekend. We’ll go back above-average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.