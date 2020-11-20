A nice warm-up today and this weekend after our recent chilly spell

ROANOKE, Va. – Despite our recent colder temperatures, November as a whole has been warm in our corner of the Commonwealth. We’ve crunched the numbers and it’s tied for the fourth warmest start to the month in Roanoke, while our other climate sites are in the top 20 so far.

We’ll trend closer to the warm side of things the next few days as high pressure sets up in our vicinity. A west or southwest breeze today gives us highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll also enjoy abundant sunshine.

Temperatures stay above the climate average through Saturday and Sunday. Behind a Sunday night cold front, we will trend a little cooler to start next week.

I wouldn’t be surprised if we got some nighttime showers with fronts Saturday and Sunday nights. The best chances for rain during the daytime will not come until next Wednesday and Thursday.

There is still some uncertainty with the models regarding the timing of that front. We know the forecast for Thanksgiving is at the top of peoples’ minds, so be sure to check back for better details in the coming days.