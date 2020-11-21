Two fronts to track this weekend, but the wettest weather will hold off until Sunday night

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ve made it to the weekend! Temperatures have once again trended a little warmer than in recent mornings as we range from the mid 30s to the low 50s to start our Saturday.

High pressure to the south and east of us is in control of our weather today, which should allow for a nice warm-up by the midday and afternoon. While most of us see highs in the upper 60s, I think a couple of isolated spots like Bassett and Boones Mill could reach the low 70s!

Today's highs around the area

The morning hours will feature plentiful sunshine, while the midday and afternoon could have a few more clouds in the mix.

The first of two fronts this weekend will be set up on top of or just north of us tonight. It appears there will be enough lift for some extra clouds and a stray shower or two in northern zones. If you live in the New River Valley or Southside, you can basically rule out rain tonight.

Future Tracker Sunday 12 a.m.

The second front doesn’t arrive until Sunday night. Ahead of it, we’ll be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s during the day.

Look for rain to gradually push in from the west at night. A couple of showers could linger into daybreak Monday as well. Rain totals are not expected to be all that impressive, as many of you only receive about 1/4″.

Future Tracker Monday 12 a.m.

Look for clearing skies and cooling temperatures behind the front through Tuesday. We’re talking highs in the 50s or perhaps even the 40s through that timeframe. We may start to trend up just slightly as we get closer to Thanksgiving.