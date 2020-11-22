Tonight’s front brings rain, wind and cooler air into the work week

ROANOKE, Va. – A front has set up right on top of us this morning, which has allowed extra clouds to move in. Look for mostly cloudy skies through the day today, but luckily, we’ll stay dry.

Temperatures won’t run quite as warm as Friday and Saturday, as we expect highs anywhere from the upper 50s to the upper 60s around Southwest and Central Virginia. These levels are still above-average for this time of year.

Sunday planner (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Another front is on the way for tonight and it will provide some changes to our weather. The first change? Rain, which will move in from west to east overnight and into Monday morning. We expect the wettest areas to be west of the Blue Ridge, with spottier showers possible east.

Next weather maker (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Following the front, northwest winds will strengthen on Monday. Those will be sustained at 10 to 20 miles per hour, but gusts could reach 30 miles per hour at times. Luckily, the wind is expected to stay below advisory criteria.

Wind gust forecast for Monday (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

In addition to the wind, look for clouds to clear out after any early morning showers Monday.

Temperatures trend cooler Monday, but you’ll really notice the drop by Tuesday morning. We expect lows to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s, some of the coolest air that we’ve experienced this season.

Monday night lows (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Tuesday looks like a pretty quiet day overall after the cold start, but we expect another storm system by Wednesday. It could make our weather wet by Thanksgiving, especially early on the holiday.