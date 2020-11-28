Relatively calm weekend before rain and mountain snow returns

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday! We have a weak front on top of us this morning, providing some cloud cover to start the weekend. As high pressure to the west builds in, we’ll see the clouds clear and sunshine take over for much of the day. After a chilly start, look for temperatures to range from the low 50s to low 60s for highs this afternoon, above-average for late November.

The only fly in the ointment you could pick out today? The wind. It will become breezy as the front exits to the east and the high replaces it. Gusts could get up to 20-25 miles per hour at times.

Today's wind gust forecast (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The wind should calm down tonight as temperatures drop to the low to mid 30s under clear skies.

We’ll be watching our next storm system on Sunday. I don’t believe any clouds or rain will arrive until late in the day or nighttime.

What we're tracking Sunday 8 p.m. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The rain will overspread the area Sunday night, becoming heavy at times. Look for heavy rain potential through Monday morning and midday, with drier conditions possible later.

What we're tracking Monday 10 a.m. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

On the backside of that system (combined with another front), we’ll see temperatures plummet, the wind pick up and rain switch over to snow Monday night into Tuesday. It appears the best chances for accumulations will come for our western slopes, but we can’t rule it out in other parts of the Highlands and New River Valley.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Roanoke Valley saw its first flakes of the season, but I doubt we’ll get anything substantial. The white stuff isn’t in the cards for folks east of the Blue Ridge.