Next storm system brings heavy rain, gusty winds by tonight

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a frosty start outside as temperatures have fallen into the 30s overnight, thanks to clear skies, light winds and dry air. I had to take a couple extra minutes to defrost my car this morning, you may want to allow yourself the same.

Temperatures will quickly recover to above-average levels once again as our highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s. Look for clouds to increase a bit by afternoon after a bright morning.

Sunday planner (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Showers start to approach our southern areas by 5 p.m. and they could potentially be in Roanoke at 7 p.m. The rain slowly overspreads the area during the evening and into the overnight. Rain chances peak at 100 percent by 1 or 2 a.m.

Overnight rain chances (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As the center of the storm system draws closer, the rain could become heavier and a localized flood threat could develop along and east of the Blue Ridge.

We’re also watching for some stronger wind gusts with storms in Southside through Monday morning.

Storm threats tonight through Monday morning (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

I believe the rain is gone for most of us by 11 a.m. or noon tomorrow. We’ll have drier conditions, along with a cool breeze Monday afternoon and evening.

Look for mountain snow to develop on the backside of this storm system Monday night into Tuesday. The latest model data has me thinking the Roanoke Valley is LESS likely to see some novelty flakes during this timeframe.

We’ve pegged snow chances at 30 percent in the New River Valley and Highlands, with the western-facing slopes the favored region for accumulations.