Welcome to Decembrrr! Wind chill remains a factor through Wednesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Remember when temperatures were in the 70s for some of us Thanksgiving Day? Yeah...those were the days. Just a few hours into December, winter has decided to kick in.

Occasional wind gusts are making the cold air feel even colder and will continue to do so throughout the day. In addition, some snowflakes are making it east of the mountains (though with little to no impact). That will be the case through midday Tuesday.

As we’ve said since last week, though, most any accumulation will be on the west-facing slopes.

FutureTracker - Tuesday morning

As low pressure moves farther north, our moisture connection to Lake Michigan gets shut off, decreasing the amount of snow in the mountains Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

FutureTracker - Tuesday evening

The cold air certainly won’t get shut off, though. High temperatures will only be in the 30s in the New River Valley and Highlands and 40s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 12/1/2020

The wind will keep at it, meaning there will be a wind chill even during the day time.

Wind speed and direction for Tuesday, 12/1/2020

As temperatures fall into the 20s overnight, any leftover wind will leave wind chills in the teens and lower 20s.

Forecast wind chill at times Wednesday morning

As the wind relaxes a bit, temperatures will recover Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Come Friday, we’ll be tracking another (weaker) storm system that will give us some afternoon and evening showers.

What we're tracking by Friday afternoon

Most forecast data has this making a clean pass, which would imply a seasonable and sunnier weekend.

What we're tracking by Sunday morning

Another snap of colder air and gusty wind arrives next Monday, along with snow on the west-facing slopes again.