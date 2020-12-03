Weather outside turns from frightful to delightful Thursday; rain to return soon

ROANOKE, Va. – High pressure overhead has allowed the wind to finally calm down, but that’s also allowed temperatures to tumble into the 20s. It’s a very cold start to our Thursday. As high pressure drifts east, a light wind from the south will push afternoon temperatures into the 50s.

Enjoy that! Friday offers up more clouds, as we slowly start to tap into moisture from an incoming storm system. Showers will start west of the Blue Ridge Parkway late in the afternoon.

What we're tracking by Friday evening

The heaviest rain comes overnight into Saturday morning, as a front to the north provides more lift to the moisture we’ll be tracking.

What we're tracking overnight Friday into early Saturday morning

As the system begins passing east, we’ll be left with a few morning showers Saturday. The wind will begin to pick up once again, though. Cooler air rides in with snow mixing in on our west-facing slopes.

What we're tracking by Saturday morning

Rain totals will add up to 0.5-2.0″, which could lead to some additional minor flooding.

We’re left drier, breezy and cool by Saturday afternoon. For the most part, your weekend plans look good to go from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Prior to that, however, you may want to make a Plan B.

Weekend plans for Friday, 12/4/2020 through Sunday, 12/6/2020

Beyond the weekend, we’ll track a series of weak, moisture-starved fronts that will just reinforce cooler air through next week.

6 to 10 day outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center through 12/12

Expect minimal rain/snow chances, which will provide needed relief from a record wet year in parts of the area.