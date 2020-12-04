Rain and wind return through Saturday; sneaky storm possible Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – After Thursday’s gorgeous weather, Friday is more of a transition day for us. Clouds continue to increase, but the air at ground level is super dry. That means it will take time for clouds to produce rain.

High temperatures reach 50-55° before a few light and scattered showers move in after 4 p.m. Friday.

FutureTracker - 5 p.m. Friday

As our storm system inches closer, the air will rise more. This creates the opportunity for heavy rain after about 8 p.m. This will be around for several hours into the early morning Saturday.

FutureTracker - 10 p.m. Friday

By sunrise Saturday, most of the rain will be east of the area.

FutureTracker - Saturday morning

Behind that, the wind starts to pick up once again. Sustained speeds will be around 10-25 mph with higher gusts from time to time.

Wind speed and gust forecast for Saturday, 12/05/2020

Otherwise, the weekend is in decent shape. We’ll be seasonably cool each day with increasing sun Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Weekend forecast for 12/4 to 12/6/2020

Monday’s pattern continues to get more and more interesting. Two pieces of energy, one north and one south, are worth tracking. If they can “phase” together, we’d have a stronger system along the coast and the chance for some snow accumulation.

Two possible scenarios - Monday 12/7/2020

However, if they remain disjointed, then our potential for snow accumulation decreases. Stay with Your Local Weather Authority for updates on this sneaky system. We’re dry with increasing temperatures throughout next week.