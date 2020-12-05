The rain is gone but the wind will become strong for our Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ve made it to the weekend! The rain that soaked us Friday and overnight has exited the area to the east. Many of our local communities received healthy totals and we’re just padding the rainfall stats for 2020 as a whole.

Lynchburg is now within a quarter of an inch of its wettest year on record, while Roanoke has narrowed its gap to a little more than two inches.

Additional rain needed for 2020 to be the wettest year on record (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

While the rain is gone, we’ll still have to contend with our latest storm system today as northwest winds will gust to strong levels on the backside of it.

Wind gusts could reach 40 miles per hour west of the Blue Ridge and 30 miles per hour east. With the saturation of the ground from our recent rain, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some isolated power outages develop.

Wind gust forecast through today (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The wind will slowly back off tonight into Sunday. We’re at or slightly below-average for high and low temperatures through the weekend.

A lot of you have your eye on a potential storm system Monday. We’ve been breaking down the snowfall scenarios for you and giving our latest thoughts on whether we’ll see any of the white stuff.

At least one model is still hinting at accumulating snow to start the work week.

What we're tracking Monday 8 a.m. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Other models keep any precipitation mainly south of our area.

Seeing those latest model runs have made me less confident that we’ll get snow on Monday, so I’ve trended our forecast down to 20 percent.

That doesn’t mean wintry precipitation is completely out of the question, but it’s not good news for snow-lovers. Stay tuned for more potential tweaks to this forecast.

Snow meter for Monday (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Behind Monday’s potential system, we’ll be quiet for the rest of the work week as temperatures gradually warm to above-average levels by Thursday and Friday.