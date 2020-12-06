Tonight & Monday’s system could bring light snow accumulations to SW, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Good news to report this Sunday morning: the wind has let up! Despite the weaker winds, it’s still feeling chilly outside as temperatures dropped into the 20s and 30s overnight.

We’ll recover to levels pretty typical for early December as highs range from the mid 40s to low 50s across the area.

Look for sunshine during the morning hours, with extra clouds rolling in by afternoon and evening.

Sunday planner (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Tonight and Monday will be interesting as a quick-moving system moves south of us. We’ll have marginally cold air in place as lows drop into the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Rain and/or snow will develop after midnight and could be with us into Monday morning.

What we're tracking Monday 8 a.m. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Where the rain/snow line develops (i.e. how far south the cold air reaches) will play the biggest role in snowfall accumulations. Our current forecast calls for the best chance of accumulations north of 460.

The list below is our first call on snow amounts through Monday. If you do not see your town on this list, feel free to reach out to me or another meteorologist via social media or email and we’ll give you an idea of how much you could see (if any at all).

Expected snow tonight & Monday (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As you can see, the best case scenario is ~1 inch of snow, so this is not going to be a big event.

Skies clear out Monday night as high pressure moves in from the southwest. That system will be our dominant weather maker for the rest of the work week, which means lots of sunshine locally.

What we're tracking Tuesday 8 a.m. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll see a gradual warm-up over that timeframe, with temperatures peaking at above-average levels Thursday and Friday.