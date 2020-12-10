Jack Frost pauses nose-nipping through the weekend as warming trend continues

ROANOKE, Va. – After a snowy start to the week, it appears as though Jack Frost has relaxed his grip over southwest and central Virginia. While it’s still chilly Thursday morning, temperatures will continue to climb through the end of the week.

Thursday afternoon’s temperatures rise to about 55-60° under a mostly sunny sky.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 12/10/2020

We’ll continue the warming trend into Friday and into the weekend as well, with green lights across the board for our weekend plans.

Weekend plans for Friday, 12/4/2020 through Sunday, 12/6/2020

That’s despite the fact that a cold front will slowly move through the area, producing some Saturday evening showers. Forecast data now indicates that Sunday will be mostly dry.

What we're tracking on Saturday, 12/12/2020

That front slowly moves east, leaving behind a boundary for another storm system from the south. As that rides into marginally cold air, we’ll have to watch for the chance of light snow accumulations Monday morning.

What we're tracking on Monday, 12/14/2020

At the moment, the better chance of any light accumulations is west of the Parkway, and nothing appears to be major.

With marginally cold air left behind, forecast models are showing another possible system next Wednesday. It’s too soon to say with any certainty what that will mean for us, but we’ll watch it closely.