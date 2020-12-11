Active weather pattern, wintry possibilities take shape following mild weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures Thursday rose into the upper 50s and lower 60s, and more of that expected throughout the day Friday.

Hourly planner for Friday, 12/11/2020

Expect a mostly sunny sky and a comforting breeze out of the southeast throughout the day, making for a nice evening to check out Christmas/holiday light displays. By Saturday, we’ll be tracking a slow-moving front. Therefore, most of the day will be dry with just a few hit-or-miss showers during the evening.

What we're tracking Saturday evening

Prior to that, we warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Colder air lags west by Sunday, meaning high temperatures will be similar by then.

Weekend highs for 12/12 and 12/13/2020

Colder air then finally pushes eastward. However, Monday’s storm system is trending farther to the west, meaning that the best chance for any snow will likely be closer to the West Virginia-Virginia line. Most of us will see a cold rain.

What we're tracking by Monday morning - 12/14/2020

Wednesday may be a different story. High pressure to the north will send colder air into the region, while a storm system rides up the East Coast. This is usually a recipe for messy, wintry weather in our area. It’s far too soon for specifics, but it’s a pattern that has our attention.

What we're tracking by Wednesday, 12/16/2020