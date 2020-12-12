Feeling mild this weekend before cold, wintry weather potentially returns

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ve made it to the weekend! It is feeling somewhat chilly outside this morning, but don’t let that fool you as temperatures will recover nicely through the midday and afternoon.

Our highs will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s across the area. We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead throughout the day.

A front will pass through tonight, potentially sparking some showers in the evening and later.

We’re confident this won’t be a big event in our area, but don’t be surprised if you wake up to a couple puddles on the ground Sunday morning.

Sunday looks similar to today, albeit a touch breezy. Look for highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Another system rides up the front and brings precipitation starting late Sunday night.

This will mainly be a rainmaker for many of you, with snow potentially mixing in for the New River Valley and Highlands.

The better chance for wintry weather this week will come Wednesday.

It appears cold air will be locked in as another system arrives, so we’re forecasting a wintry mix or freezing rain as the dominant precipitation type at this time.

This forecast needs to be fine-tuned in the coming days, so check back here, on air and on social media for updates.