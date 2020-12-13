Last warm day before our quiet weather pattern changes

If you don’t remember anything else from reading this, just remember this one tidbit: ENJOY TODAY! Why? Because BIG changes are on the horizon.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast along with warm temperatures. This is it for the warmth. As tonight a cold front is going to roll through and change our weather once again. We will turn cloud tonight with rain becoming likely after midnight. Your morning commute on Monday will no doubt be quite wet. And yes, we could see some mountain snow showers late tonight as well.

These will be mainly confined to the favored higher elevations and west slopes where a light accumulation is possible (western Highland and Bath County, Mountain Lake, western Bland and western Grayson County). The rest of us will see just plain rain… cold rain.

This is a progressive system so we will dry out from west to east Monday afternoon. The winds will increase on Monday too, with gusts over 30 mph possible.

All is quiet on Tuesday. Then Wednesday happens. This storm is similar to the one that will impact us on Monday, with one BIG difference. It will have much more cold air to work with. And that will mean a greater chance to see wintry weather. The question becomes: how much cold air?

At this point, it looks like we will see all precipitation types across the area. We will start as snow in most areas, but as we go through the day – warm air may get trapped in the upper levels of our atmosphere – causing us to transition over to sleet and freezing rain (and maybe just plain rain for parts of Southside) for the second half of the day, especially in areas east of I-81.

Still a bit too early to throw out numbers – but as it looks right now, the higher snow totals will be to our north (into northern VA); however, we will get some accumulating snow here too. Locally there will be more snow towards the Highlands than there will be towards Southside. And frankly, Southside may not see much snowfall accumulation at all.

As a matter of fact, icing (freezing rain and sleet) could be a larger issue for areas along and east of the Parkway. And the more freezing rain and sleet we see, the more that will hold down snowfall totals. The timing of this looks to be Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

Please stay tuned to Your Local Weather Authority throughout the course of the next couple of days as we fine-tune the forecast.