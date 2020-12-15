Snow, ice forecast: Zone-by-zone breakdown of Wednesday’s coming storm

ROANOKE, Va. – Our most impactful winter storm in two years is on the way for Wednesday.

Parts of the area are under a winter storm warning, while others have a winter weather advisory in place.

To help you better prepare for what’s coming, this article will break down the impacts from Wednesday’s wintry weather zone-by-zone.

The Roanoke Valley

Unfortunately, Roanoke and the rest of the Valley are right on the snow and mix line for this event. We’ll mainly see precipitation from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

We’re estimating about 1 inch of snow, but also up to a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation. The snow/ice tandem will make for slippery road conditions, so try to stay home if you can.

New River Valley

The most significant ice accumulations from this event will come in the New River Valley. Minor-to-light snow accumulations are possible in places like Wytheville, Hillsville, Floyd, Pulaski, Pearisburg and Blacksburg.

The icy mix from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. will cause the potential for rough driving conditions as well as power outages.

Highlands

The Highlands have the best shot at accumulating snow on Wednesday. It’s expected to start after 8 a.m.

We’re looking at 3 to 6 inches in places like Covington, Eagle Rock, Lexington, Goshen, Raphine and Lewisburg. Areas further north like Hot Springs, Monterey and Snowshoe could see more than six inches.

There also could be a glaze of ice that accumulates in these areas. The heavier snow and light mix combo will make travel dangerous as we progress further into the day.

Lynchburg Area

It will be more of a rain and freezing rain event in Lynchburg, that’s why that zone is under a winter weather advisory, rather than a winter storm warning.

Up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is possible through early afternoon, which could cause for slick spots on roadways. The advisory comes to an end at 4 p.m., so the roads shouldn’t be too bad past that point.

Southside

Similar to Lynchburg, it’s not as serious of a situation in Southside with rain and freezing rain being the dominant precipitation types.

Look for a glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice to develop through early Wednesday afternoon, causing some slick spots on roadways. After the switch to rain, driving shouldn’t be much of a concern.