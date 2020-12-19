Brief shot at wintry weather possible for some this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ve made it to the weekend! We ended the work week with chilly air and stubborn clouds, and unfortunately, today looks like more of the same.

The best odds for some sunshine will come during the morning hours, with mostly cloudy skies expected by midday and afternoon. Temperatures stay below-average today as our highs only hit the low to mid 40s during the afternoon.

Saturday planner (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures fall below freezing overnight and we’ll be tracking a cold front that will pass through Sunday morning.

We’ve pegged precipitation chances at 30 percent as the front is coming through and it will be cold enough for snow showers for some of you.

The Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands have the best chance of seeing flakes. It’ll just be plain old rain for Lynchburg and Southside if you see anything.

Future Tracker Sunday 9 a.m. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

After the brief shot of wintry weather, Sunday afternoon and evening will be dry across the area.

The days leading up to Christmas will feature a small warm-up. We’re forecasting highs in the 50s for many of you starting Monday.

5 day temperature trend (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

A Christmas Eve cold front appears likely. It’ll bring a solid soaking of rain to our area.

Behind the front, look for some of the coldest air of the season so far. Our western mountains could also see a little snow for the holiday as well.