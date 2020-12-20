A few systems to track in the days leading up to Christmas

ROANOKE, Va. – An approaching cold front to the west is driving precipitation into our area this morning. We are within a few degrees of freezing, so light snow or a wintry mix will be possible for some of you. For others, we’re just looking at plain old rain to start our Sunday.

We’ll dry out during the midday and afternoon and temperatures should trend a little warmer than yesterday. We’re forecasting highs in the 40s for most locations.

A return to the 50s for highs is expected as we kick off a new season on Monday. Winter officially begins with the solstice at 5:02 a.m. and it will be the shortest day of the year with only 9 hours and 36 minutes of daylight.

A quick-moving clipper system will move through Monday night. It will produce showers for many of you, along with some white stuff for the west-facing slopes. This could be a pretty nice snowmaker for places like Snowshoe and Quinwood.

Following the clipper, we’ll have chilly sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday.

The most impactful weather of the week arrives Christmas Eve. A front will send a solid soaking of rain our way, especially later in the day. Out ahead of the front, look for highs in the 50s.

A blast of cold air is expected behind this system. It doesn’t appear the cold air and precipitation will line up well enough for meaningful snow Friday morning.

Christmas Day looks cold with highs in the 30s and Friday night could feature our coldest temperatures of the season so far as some places dip into the teens for lows.