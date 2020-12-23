Cool, calm Wednesday precedes strong Christmas Eve cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – Christmas is rapidly approaching and it’s certainly feeling like the holiday season this morning!

I’ve put a frost alert in effect as temperatures have fallen below freezing overnight with the clear skies and light winds. Give yourself some extra time to clear the windshield if getting the day started early.

Temperatures recover to the mid 40s to low 50s by afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The calm weather will be perfect for anyone looking to finish their holiday shopping or travel to where they’re spending Christmas.

The strong cold front we’ve been talking about all week finally arrives on Christmas Eve.

Scattered showers could begin as early as midnight tonight and we’ll see rounds of showers through the morning.

The heaviest rain will come through during the afternoon and early evening. We’ll also stand the risk for flooding and there could be some isolated rumbles of thunder and stronger wind gusts in Southside.

You see on the map that temperatures will be pretty warm Thursday afternoon, but we’re in for a rude awakening by nighttime. Cold air rushes in as the front passes over us.

We could see a brief transition to snow later in the evening and early in the overnight hours.

As the wintry precipitation won’t last long, the snow accumulations probably won’t be very impressive.

We’re forecasting 1-3″ near the West Virginia/Virginia state line and 0-1″ for areas east of the Blue Ridge. If you live in Lynchburg or Southside, your chance of seeing flakes is much lower.

The cold air really gets locked in for Christmas Day and it will be windy at times.

Although our actual high temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, it’ll actually feel colder in the afternoon with wind chills from the single digits to the 20s. Yikes!

Temperatures slowly moderate over the weekend as we enjoy sunny skies under a high pressure system.