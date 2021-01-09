Welcoming sunshine back to the area this weekend as temperatures warm back up

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday! Our recent storm system has moved out of the area and the only concern this morning is the potential for refreezing on roadways.

The New River Valley will have the highest potential for slick spots this morning, with secondary roads and bridges and overpasses the places to watch.

As temperatures warm later today, the roads should be much better and we’re not expecting the same refreeze concerns tonight.

Road impacts forecast through Sunday morning (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll warm up to temperatures slightly above-average this afternoon, melting a lot of the recent snow. You can expect plenty of sunshine as well.

Temperatures fall into the 30s by 6 or 7 p.m., so make sure to bring a coat if you have any evening plans.

Today's hourly temperature planner (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

If you happen to be outdoors after sunset this evening, look up! It’s the first night of what some are calling the “Triple Conjunction” between Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn.

The three planets will line up in a triangle above the southwest horizon and skies will be clear enough to see it.

Planets to see this evening after sunset (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Sunday looks similar to today with sunshine and above-average temperatures.

We’ll be watching a storm system for the early part of the work week. At one point, this looked like another winter weather maker, but I doubt many of us see anything but rain late Monday into early Tuesday.

If you’re looking for more snow, you’ll have to head to the western mountains.

What we're tracking Monday 8 a.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Quiet and comfortable January weather takes over by Wednesday and Thursday, before another storm system could bring rain to wrap up the work week.