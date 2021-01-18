Cold wind, mountain snow continue through first half of the week

Northwest flow to keep snow focused on the mountains through Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – It turns out this past weekend was just a precursor of what to expect through the first half of the week. Weak storm systems to our north will bring the wind out of the west and northwest. With shallow moisture off the Great Lakes, most periods of snow will be focused on the west-facing slopes Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few flurries/bursts of snow could survive into parts of the New River Valley, Highlands and/or Roanoke Valley.

Northwest flow snow in our area through Wednesday

For most of us, we’ll notice the wind picking up from time to time. Monday’s wind speeds will range between 10 and 20 mph with occasionally higher gusts.

Monday's wind speed and wind gust forecast

This will help reinforce colder air with Monday afternoon’s temperatures in the 30s and 40s area-wide. Once you factor in the breeze, however, it will feel colder than what the thermometer indicates.

Monday's high temperature forecast

If the sky can clear up enough at night, be sure to look up for the International Space Station! It will pass quickly between 6:51 and 6:54.

International Space Station fly-over, Monday 1/18/2021

Looking later in the week, there will be a storm system over the Desert Southwest. This will send a little moisture and energy our way Thursday, which could create a light rain/snow mix in parts of the area.

What we're tracking - Thursday, 1/21/2021

Otherwise, the bulk of the moisture by Friday will stay to our south. The weekend looks dry and cold as well, with high pressure coming into control of our weather.

The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook through the end of the month shows colder air favoring the Eastern U.S., along with slightly above average precipitation.

Climate Prediction Center through the end of January

If you’re looking for wintry weather, perhaps there is hope by then. There’s no one particular storm system we’re tracking, but the pattern itself is one we’ll watch.