Quiet this weekend, but big temperature swings and wintry weather possible next week

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday! The only real annoyance with our weather lately has been the wind. It has weakened and strengthened multiple times this week.

The northwest breeze is causing “feels like” temperatures to drop into the teens and 20s for many of us this morning. Gusts could exceed 20 miles per hour at times today, especially through midday.

Saturday's winds (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

If you could take away the wind, it wouldn’t feel too terrible today. Our highs will be close to average for late January. They’ll range from the upper 30s to upper 40s around the area.

Small town shoutout (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The wind doesn’t look as strong Sunday and temperatures will creep up a bit.

There will be some ups and downs in the temperature department during the work week. The warmest day will be Tuesday and the coolest will be Thursday.

Next 7 day temperatures compared to average (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Speaking of Thursday, we’re watching for potential winter weather with a storm system that’s expected to push through our region.

The first system of the week will come through on Monday. That one will likely bring a chilly rain to most of us, although there’s a slim chance of freezing rain for northern zones.