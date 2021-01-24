Weather whiplash! Chilly rain, spring-like warmth and snow all in this week’s forecast

From the 20s this morning to the 60s Tuesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Good Sunday morning! While air temperatures are a good deal cooler than Saturday morning, it actually feels a touch more comfortable outside. That’s because the wind isn’t as strong for the second half of the weekend.

We’ll overcome the cold start and warm up about 20 degrees by afternoon. Extra clouds will gradually roll in through the day and there could be a brief rain shower or wintry mix this evening and tonight.

Sunday planner (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

A warm front will send rounds of rain through the area on Monday. We’re forecasting half an inch to an inch of rain with this upcoming system. Due to dry weather recently, it’s doubtful flooding will become a concern, so that’s good news.

There could be just enough cold air for the Highlands to see a transition to freezing rain later in the day and at nighttime. Significant ice accumulation is unlikely.

Impacts from Monday's system (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Once the rain stops Tuesday morning, the mercury in the thermometer will skyrocket! We’ll hit the 60s for highs, which is crazy to think about, considering we’re in the 20s right now. Enjoy the brief spring-like warmth!

Tuesday's zone high temperature forecast (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As quickly as temperatures warm up, they’ll crash again Wednesday and Thursday. We’re keeping the chance of wintry weather in the forecast for Thursday, but there’s still some differences in the models on just how strong that system will be.

If we can get some consensus in those models, that will help us determine the timing and totals of any potential snow.

Two possible scenarios with Thursday's system (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Look for sunshine and chilly temperatures into next weekend.