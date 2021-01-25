Chilly rain, late March-like temps, possible snow all in a 3-4 day span

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ll flip the switch between winter and spring a couple times this week.

We start out the week with a wintry feel, as a chilly rain settles into the region around midday Monday. Some of this could turn heavy at times, thanks to a storm system throwing moisture up toward a warm front nearby.

Most of us just see cold rain, but freezing rain accumulations are most likely in parts of Highland County and along the western spine of Nelson County. This is where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.

FutureTracker - 7 p.m. Monday

Rain totals will be on the order of half an inch to an inch and a half. Given how dry we’ve been recently, we don’t expect flooding to become an issue.

Monday's system and what impacts we see

Temperatures remain steady throughout the day, with most of us in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Southside will likely be in the low to mid 40s.

Hourly planner for Monday, 1/25/2021

The air above us is much warmer. That, on top of a cold and wet ground, could lead to the development of fog through Tuesday morning.

Once that fog lifts, that warm air mixes down to the surface. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Tuesday afternoon, which is more typical of the first days of spring!

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 1/26/2021

Don’t get too comfortable with that. Wednesday’s temperatures will likely be in the 50s (60s Southside), with another storm system coming our way.

This will likely start as rain late Wednesday, which will significantly cut down the potential for snow accumulation. With cold air surging in from the west, however, we’ll likely see a change to snow in areas near and west of the Parkway Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

FutureTracker - Wednesday evening

This is a quick-moving system. That, in addition to the fact that we’ll have a warm and wet ground, means that we likely won’t get a major snowstorm out of this. It’s possible, if the snow comes down heavy enough, that we see an inch or more in areas near and west of the Parkway.

Odds of 1" of snow Wednesday night through Thursday morning (1/27 and 1/28/2021)

It will get quite windy at times Thursday as the storm strengthens offshore.

We’ll continue to analyze the latest data as it comes in, and we’ll have a more fine-tuned forecast for you in the coming days. Stay tuned for updates.