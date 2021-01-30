Winter storm warning issued ahead of Sunday’s snow, wintry mix and freezing rain

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ve made it to the final weekend in January, and boy, it’s certainly feeling like it outside! We’re waking up to the teens and 20s around the region.
Look for temperatures to warm to below-average levels by the afternoon. We also expect clouds to increase through the day ahead of our winter storm. It would be a good idea to complete any preparations you still have during today’s calm weather.
There could be a band of light snow accumulations that pushes into the area around 10 or 11 p.m. tonight. We don’t expect this to cause issues on area roadways.
The main batch of snow arrives around 4 or 5 a.m. and the bulk of the snow, wintry mix and freezing rain will occur during the morning hours.
That’s most likely when road conditions will deteriorate the most, so just stay home or be extremely careful when traveling.
Past midday, the primary precipitation type will be wintry mix or freezing rain.
Models continue to hint at a dry period during the afternoon and evening, which would help crews clear any accumulations from the primary roads.
We’ll have to watch for a wintry mix and/or snow on the backside of the system Sunday night into Monday. It appears the best chances for accumulations will be west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
We’re putting the threats for snow, ice and slick roads as the primary things to watch with Sunday’s system. Sporadic power outages will be possible and look for wind chill values 5-10 degrees cooler than the actual air temperatures.
We have projected snow and ice accumulations in yesterday’s forecast article.
I want to give the folks who don’t like winter weather something to look forward to before I wrap this article up.
Long-term temperature trends favor a warm-up in the 6-10 day timeframe. We’ve got highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday and it could be just as warm if not warmer for Super Bowl weekend.
That kind of warmth would be enough to melt any lingering snow and ice from this weekend’s winter storm.