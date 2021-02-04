The wind takes a chill pill Thursday; brief rain and breeze return Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Following seemingly non-stop wind the past few days, the wind calms a bit for our Thursday. This, as we’re in between weather systems. We’ll start Thursday with sun, but we’ll see increasing clouds later in the day.

Therefore, expect temperatures to recover a bit into the 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon. You might actually be able to take a walk without freezing or blowing over.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 2/4/2021

Later at night, we may see a brief mix near the West Virginia-Virginia line. Otherwise, any chance of wintry precipitation through Friday morning will mostly be north of I-64.

FutureTracker - early Friday morning

This could result in a light snow accumulation, with any freezing rain being patchy and in our highest elevations along and west of the Parkway.

Snow and ice accumulation through Friday, 2/5/2021

Once our front passes to the east, we should break into a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday afternoon.

FutureTracker - 1 p.m. Friday, 2/5/2021

The wind will start to pick up behind the front, but we don’t expect it to be nearly as strong as it’s been the past few days.

Ad

Friday's wind speed and wind gust forecast

The weekend looks pretty uneventful with seasonable temperatures by day and by night.

With our first front to the east and a second to the west, there’s little opportunity for any wintry weather to sneak in from the south. Most of any precipitation Sunday looks like it will stay mostly south and east of the area.

What we're tracking - Sunday, 2/7/2021

The blast of Arctic air that looked like it would surge this far south is no more. The jet stream just won’t buckle the way past forecast models indicated, resulting in seasonable temperatures next Monday.

Arctic air stays north next Monday, 2/8/2021

With the jet stream (storm track) nearby and cold air to the north, we’ll have to watch for the possibility of wintry weather through the first half of the month. There’s no specific storm that we’re watching, but the pattern itself needs to be monitored.