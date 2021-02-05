Snow accumulation becoming more likely Saturday night, Sunday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – For the second Sunday in a row, most of the area is looking at a fresh coat of snow on the ground. Let’s dive into the timing, latest forecast models and possible impacts.

Timing

Timeline for Saturday night and Sunday's likely snow

As an area of low pressure rides up from the southwest, and is guided by a larger overall pattern, we should see this in and out within a 8-to-12 hour time frame.

This likely begins Saturday night after 10 p.m. near the North Carolina-Virginia line. Temperatures will likely be borderline at this time, so you could see snow mix in with rain at first especially the farther east of the Parkway you go.

This will then expand from southwest to northeast through early Sunday morning as mostly (if not all) snow.

As energy is transferred to the coast and high pressure sends drier air our way, most of the wintry precipitation will be out by 7 or 8 a.m.

So yes, it will be dry by the time the Super Bowl comes on. However, there will still be some trouble spots on untreated side roads Sunday evening. Temperatures then fall into the 20s by Monday morning, which could keep side roads slick.

Ad

Impacts

Potential storm threats late Saturday night into Sunday morning

As mentioned above, the roads will likely be the main issue with this particular storm. Now, snow may start out accumulating on the grass before covering the roads. That’s especially because we’ll be pretty warm (40s and 50s) Friday and Saturday afternoons.

As for power outages or blowing snow, that all appears unlikely. Once high pressure comes into the mix later Sunday, the wind will be pretty calm (which was not the case with our previous storm).

Possible Totals

Model comparison - snow Saturday night into Sunday morning

We’ll put out a map of forecast snow totals, once we see another run of forecast data come in Friday morning. However, since Thursday - we’ve seen most reliable data converge on the 2-5″ range. That seems reasonable given the speed at which the storm is moving and the fact that we’ll be pretty warm beforehand. Southside could see some lower totals, as things may start as a rain/snow mix in that part of the area Saturday night.

More Immediate Forecast

Prior to Saturday night and Sunday, the weather looks rather uneventful. A weak cold front passes through the area Friday morning. On the back end of it, we’ll be breezy and seasonable (temperature-wise).

Ad

High temperature forecast for Friday, 2/5/2021

Assuming that the sky stays clear enough by Saturday morning, make sure to look up early for the International Space Station. It will fly over shortly after 6:24 in the morning.

International Space Station fly-over Saturday morning, 2/6/2021

Looking into next week, the jet stream will be nearby. That will offer an opportunity or two for precipitation to develop.

Most forecast data shows Arctic air winding up in the Northern U.S. early in the week, with the possibility that it unleashes on most of the country later in the week into Valentine’s Day weekend.

Climate Prediction Center 6-10 day outlook through 2/14/2021

With the jet stream to our south, we’ll have to watch for another possible round of wintry weather next weekend. Stay tuned.