Finally! A dry (but cold) weekend before next week’s warm-up

ROANOKE, Va. – Whew...several rounds of wintry weather have moved through in recent weeks. Now, the pattern is changing for the better (for the most part). A few showers and freezing rain showers will linger throughout the morning in Southside.

Southside rain chances for Friday, 2/19/2021

The rest of us, however, will stay dry throughout the day Friday. Watch for slick spots early on, especially on bridges, ramps, sidewalks, parking lots, etc. As we head into the afternoon, things improve for us with highs in the 30s in the mountains and 40s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 2/19/2021

The wind will pick up at times with gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph into the evening.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Friday, 2/19/2021

As the wind stays a little gusty and temperatures fall into the teens and 20s, we expect the wind chill to fall into the single digits and teens first thing Saturday morning.

Lowest wind chill for Saturday, 2/20/2021

The good thing about the weekend will be the break in precipitation, even though it will be cold. High pressure sets up camp, promoting sinking air and drier days.

What we're tracking by Saturday, 2/20/2021

As high pressure moves east, however, it allows for another weak storm system to come in Monday. This will mostly produce rain, but we can’t rule out some snow showers in the mountains.

What we're tracking by Saturday, 2/21/2021

Beyond Monday, a stronger area of high pressure sets up camp over the Southeast. This will force the jet stream farther north, meaning that we’ll turn warmer next Tuesday through Thursday.

Upper air pattern through next week

In fact, some of us could even dip our feet into the 60s for highs!

7-day high temperatures through 2/25/2021

Wouldn’t that be nice after all the wintry weather we’ve been through in recent weeks?