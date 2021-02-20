Quiet, chilly conditions this weekend before rain returns on Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday! You’ve reached the penultimate weekend of February. It’s expected to be a chilly one across our corner of the Commownwealth.

Wind chills are starting in the teens and 20s for many of us as northwest breezes continue. Look for clouds to decrease and temperatures rising into the 30s to near 40 by afternoon.

Saturday planner (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The wind won’t be as noticeable on Sunday and temperatures will rise about five degrees warmer than today. We’ll also see the clouds increase again later in the day.

Those clouds will be sent in by a quick-moving front, which we expect to pass through on Monday. This appears to be mainly a rainmaker for us, although there could be some brief snow in the Highlands.

What we're tracking Monday 10 a.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As this system will be in and out in under 24 hours, we don’t expect a whole lot of precipitation from it. Look for rain totals to stay at or under half an inch.

Rainfall forecast through Monday night (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

After the rain stops, our attention turns to a nice warm-up for the middle of the week. An upper-level ridge will provide highs in the 50s and 60s Tuesday through Thursday!

Temperature trend next 5 days (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Early model data wants to bring a snowmaker into the region on Friday. We’re not getting too excited or concerned about the chances just yet, but check back here for updates in the coming days.