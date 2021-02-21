Tracking rain, snow and a 40+ degree warm-up through the middle of this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Good Sunday morning to you! We here at Your Local Weather Authority hope you were able to stay warm yesterday as northwest breezes kept us chilly to start the weekend.

The wind is weaker this morning, while actual temperatures are just as cold as this time yesterday. This is an ideal set-up for frost to form, so you may need to clear your windshield if you’re starting your Sunday early.

Temperatures are expected to recover to the 40s by this afternoon and we’ll keep sunny to mostly sunny skies all day. Extra clouds roll in this evening and tonight ahead of our next storm system.

There’s a decent shot of precipitation for Monday morning’s commute. It will be cold enough for snow in the Highlands, while our other zones will mainly see rain.

As the precipitation overspreads the area through the morning and into midday, the chance for snow in the Highlands decreases due to warmer temperatures.

We won’t get huge snow accumulations there out of this system, but you might see an inch or so.

The rain tapers off during the afternoon and evening. Total rain accumulations should stay under half an inch for the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg, New River Valley and Southside.

Highs on Monday will be three to six degrees warmer than today, generally in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll go even warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure and an upper-level ridge settle in at the surface and aloft, respectively.

If you compare this morning’s lows to Wednesday’s highs, it will be a 40+ degree warm-up! The afternoon temperatures are forecast to be nearly 15 degrees above-average.

The late stages of the week and start to next weekend will feature cooler air and a slightly more active weather pattern.