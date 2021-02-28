Hold on tight! Dynamic temperatures and rounds of morning rain over the next 48 hours

30-40 degree drop in temperatures from this afternoon to Tuesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Sunday! We’re tracking two fronts that are projected to pass through the area over the next 24 hours or so. Both of these boundaries will provide changes in temperatures, as well as rounds of rain, mainly in the mornings.

Let’s start with the warm front, which is expected to pass through this afternoon and/or evening. Out ahead of the front, we’re getting some rain as I type this and rounds of wet weather are in the forecast through midday.

I believe today will be similar to yesterday in that the afternoon is pretty dry, although it will be cloudy.

Rain chances over the next 12 hours (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The front is not projected to move north as quickly as previous forecasts. Therefore, I have brought our highs for this afternoon down slightly.

Southside still has a chance at the low 70s, while everyone else is likely to peak in the 60s. Here’s where the front is projected to be at 5 p.m.

Future Tracker Sunday 5 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Once the warm front lifts north, we’ll be tracking the cold front out to the west. Rain develops again overnight through the early stages of Monday.

Plan for wet roadways and utilization of windshield wipers and headlights as you head to work or school.

Future Tracker Monday 8 a.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The combination of saturated ground and heavy rain will provide the risk for flooding overnight and Monday morning for some.

The flood watch has been changed slightly from previous updates. Counties like Roanoke, Montgomery and Wythe were removed. Also, the watch does not begin until 7 p.m. tonight and will last until Monday morning.

Flood watch from 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Once the front passes through, we’ll see a big change in temperatures. Look for highs a few degrees cooler on Monday afternoon. It will also be windy out there.

The most noticeable change in temperatures will come Tuesday morning as we’re forecasting lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Back to winter we go!

Temperature trend over the next 48 hours (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

High pressure settles in behind the cold front to provide sunshine for Tuesday. Look for highs close to, if not slightly below, average for early March.