In like a lion! March begins with rain, falling temperatures and gusty winds

ROANOKE, Va. – Good Monday morning and welcome to the month of March! As the old saying goes, March is coming in like a lion as a strong cold front impacts our area.

The first impact you’ll see from the front is the rain. We’ve already had reports of flooding overnight and certain communities are at risk of more of it the next few hours. Remember, if you encounter floodwaters on roadways, turn around, don’t drown!

Future Tracker Monday 8 a.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Look for the rain to decrease in intensity and coverage by 11 a.m. or noon and we should be completely dry during the afternoon and evening.

The next impact you’ll see will be falling temperatures behind the front. We have pegged today’s highs in the low 50s to near 60, but those will happen around sunrise or shortly after. It’s kind of a backwards day!

Look for cooler air to gradually move in through the midday and afternoon. We’ll fall into the 40s during the evening, then eventually the 20s by Tuesday morning.

Ad

Hourly temperature planner (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Finally, the wind will become strong out of the northwest after the front passes through. Look for gusts to go as high as 30 to 40 miles per hour, especially west of the Blue Ridge.

Today's wind and gusts (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

I believe we’ll stay breezy tonight and Tuesday morning, thus the “feels like” temperatures or the wind chills will need to be watched at this time tomorrow.

We’ve pegged those to fall into the teens across the New River Valley and Highlands. Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside can expect to bottom out in the 20s.

Tuesday morning wind chill (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

High pressure will provide mostly sunny skies throughout your Tuesday. We expect the wind to die down and temperatures to recover to the 40s and 50s for highs.

Future Tracker Tuesday 3 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’re tracking a system that will move out of the Gulf of Mexico and send some rain to the Southeast on Wednesday. At this time, models are projecting the rain to stay south of us, but if that changes, we’ll let you know.